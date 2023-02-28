Mini Mathur shares throwback wedding pics as she wishes husband Kabir Khan on 25th anniversary

A popular face on the small screen, on Tuesday, Mini took to Instagram and dropped unseen photos from their wedding as she wished her director husband, Kabir Khan on their 25th anniversary. Alongside the carousel of three throwback photos, Mini penned a sweet long note for dedicating to her better half

(Pics courtesy: Mini Mathur/ Instagram)

Former VJ and actor Mini Mathur and one of the most popular directors of Bollywood, Kabir Khan are celebrating their 25th marriage anniversary today.

Alongside the carousel of three throwback photos, Mini penned a sweet long note for dedicating to her better half, Kabir Khan. "Hidden gems from a quarter century ago. When Sabyasachi lehengas weren’t the norm, with no wedding hashtags or exquisite sunset photos and certainly no bridal entry music. But I do remember being deliriously happy, singing & dancing like a monkey surrounded by Kabirs extensive Khan-daan from Hyderabad, the entire Mathur clan & all our friends," wrote Mathur.

"That was a simpler time, with live shehnai and songs written & sung by my family… unencumbered by the trappings of religious differences or any kind of propriety," added Mathur referring to the time when weddings used to be a simple affair. "We signed a register.. but went ahead and happily did all the cultural ceremonies from both sides anyway!," Mini further added.

While wearing designer lehengas and bespoke jewellery is a huge trend these days, especially among celebrity brides, Mathur revealed that she wore her Naani's jewellery and her make-up was done by one of her friends. "I wore my naanis jewellery, my friend @vidyatikari did my make up and made a trendy cornrow hairstyle which created much confusion in the mandap as to which one to fill with indoor(sic). It took me an hour to take the pins off and i looked electrocuted on my wedding night," wrote Mathur with a laughing emoji.

"I mixed & matched my wedding outfits myself. We invited everyone with a phone call & wedding cards sent by actual post mail.. yeah like with a postage stamp! This was way before we became filmmaker & TV host and we weren’t really worried about whether we would “make it” in life .. just had the most fun planning how we could blow up our next paychecks on a travel adventure together," she further added.

Surprised by the fact how fast the time flies by, Mini wrote, "It still feels like 5 years ago honestly.. so can’t fathom how all this time has passed..

In all these years, what I have learnt is to focus on our similarities, not our differences. To keep a sense of humour (you need tons of it) and a short memory about things that don’t feel so good (lots of those too)."

Tagging her husband in the post, Mini further wrote, "And looks like we made it! Happy 25th @kabirkhankk".

"PS: Might delete this post if kabir wakes up and doesn’t want the world to see him without his beard. So (sic) #Kamini #25 #BetterTogether", Mathur signed off the post with a I love you gesture emoji.

While Mini Mathur is popular for hosting multiple seasons of the singing reality show, 'Indian Idol', she has also acted in Amazon Prime's web series, 'Mind The Malhotras'.

Kabir Khan is best known for directing several Salman Khan-starrers like 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Tubelight'. Ranveer Singh-stareer '83' too was helmed by Khan. He also directed the web series 'The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye'.