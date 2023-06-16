Kartik Aaryan's new song Gujju Pataka from Satyaprem Ki Katha is out now! The song shows the actor dancing his heart out in outfits representing various cultures

Kartik Aaryan in a still from Gujju Pataka

Kartik Aaryan's new song Gujju Pataka from Satyaprem Ki Katha is the perfect entry track for every groom

After treating the audience with two romantic melodies, 'Naseeb Se' and 'Aaj Ke Baad', the makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha dropped the teaser of its next which is a total upbeat dance number, 'Gujju Pataka', yesterday. And now, finally, the whole song, featuring Kartik Aaryan, is here to set all the dhamaakedaar vibes. Satyaprem Ki Katha's new song Gujju Pataka seems to be the perfect entry track for grooms this wedding season.

The new song from the Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures production has been shot extensively in just four days with grand setups of four weddings as showcased in the song. Kartik Aaryan is seen in four different get-ups of a groom which makes you wonder what more is in the store in this movie.

As the teaser of 'Gujju Pataka' introduced the audience to all the 'dulhe ki entry' vibes, the song is everything that has set a perfect mood for celebration. Watching Kartik Aaryan with his electrifying dance moves and unbeatable swag with grand celebration visuals definitely says that yet another chartbuster song from the blockbuster album of Satyaprem Ki Katha is on its way.

Watch the full song here:

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be released in theatres on 29th June 2023.

The trailer of Satyaprem Ki Katha released earlier this month. Having brought fun and soulful romance back to the big screen, the trailer is a fun watch. With the trailer, the makers promise an out-and-out pure love story back in the theatres after a long time.

The audience had been waiting for the release of the trailer for a long time, as the actors and makers built quite a hype around the film. The trailer promises the arrival of a pure love story after a long time. With its hauntingly soulful tune and music, the film is sure to offer some chart-busting songs. There's a lot of dancing and romancing to entertaining beats in the trailer. Well-studded with large-scale and mesmerizing visuals, the film will surely set new standards with an interesting concept of love after marriage.