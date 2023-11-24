Salman Khan asks fans to not pour milk on his posters, says he is 'lactose intolerant'

Salman Khan spoke about fans bursting crackers inside theatres and pouring milk on his posters in a recent interview. The superstar said that he is lactose intolerant

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger 3' was released in theatres on Diwali. The film saw a big opening of Rs 43 crore and has already crossed Rs 400 crore world wide at the box office. While fans celebrated the release of the film in theatres, some were seen bursting crackers inside the theatres. Salman Khan took to his social media asking fans to not do it as it is risky. In a recent interview, Salman, once again stressed about not indulging in such dangerous activities in the confined space of a theatre.

"That was not cool. SC has given judgement against burning firecrackers. Fans in their excitement burst crackers inside the theatre but it was risky and dangerous thing to have done in the theatres. A similar thing happened years back in a theatre in Delhi and all of them perished. The most dangerous thing anyone can do is to burn firecrackers in theatres," Salman Khan said in an interview with Zoom.

Salman further called out the practise of pouring milk on his posters and cut-outs. "Secondly, milk is being poured on posters whereas kids are dying of hunger. They must be big fans but I want to tell them one thing that I do not drink milk. I am lactose intolerant. If I have lactose intolerance, it will be there on my pictures also. Pease do not do it; milk will get wasted. If I drink milk, my stomach gets upset, and there the pictures will go bad."

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. The film has minted Rs 400.50 crores Gross worldwide in just 10 days of its release, as per Yash Raj Films.

Talking about the massive box office collection of 'Tiger 3', Salman Khan told ANI, "It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone's interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful...we're very grateful and happy about it."

'Tiger 3' is the third instalment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of 'War' and 'Pathaan'. Interestingly, it also has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. Just like the two previous installments - Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai - the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif).

The first part 'Ek Tha Tiger', which came in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, the franchise expanded with 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. The second part was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.