Govinda makes a shocking revelation on his workfront on today's auspicious occasion

In the midst of the festive fervor that has enveloped Bollywood, the legendary actor Govinda, along with his wife and son, opened the doors of their hearts and home to none other than the revered Lord Ganesha. The actor, known for his infectious charm and unparalleled talent, was spotted in a deeply spiritual moment, offering prayers and performing aarti in front of the benevolent Ganesha idol.

As the shutter clicks of paparazzi cameras captured this soul-stirring scene, Govinda took a moment to share his feelings with the world. With a voice filled with reverence and gratitude, he spoke to the onlookers, saying, "Jin logon ko lagta hai mujhe kaam nahi mil raha, main unse kehna chahta hun ki mujh par kripa hai Bappa ki, main pichle saal Rs 100 cr ka kaam chodd chuka hun."

In this candid moment, Govinda's words echoed with sincerity and humility. He expressed his heartfelt belief in the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha, emphasizing that despite any challenges, his faith in the benevolence of the deity remains unwavering.

As the actor, his wife, and son joined hands in prayer, their devotion to Lord Ganesha resonated with the spirit of the festival. It was a moment that captured the essence of faith, family, and the profound significance of Ganesh Chaturthi in the lives of countless Bollywood celebrities and their fans.