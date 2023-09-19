Breaking News
Punjab: At least eight passengers dead as bus falls into canal in Muktsar
Ganeshotsav 2023: Maharashtra CM Shinde offers prayers to lord Ganesha
Teen jumps in front of metro train at Noida station, hospitalised
DCW chief welcomes govt's decision to table Women Reservation Bill
Lake levels in reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai at 97.63 per cent
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Govinda makes shocking revelation I left films worth Rs 100 cr last year

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Govinda makes shocking revelation - 'I left films worth Rs 100 cr last year'

Updated on: 19 September,2023 07:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Govinda makes a shocking revelation on his workfront on today's auspicious occasion

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Govinda makes shocking revelation - 'I left films worth Rs 100 cr last year'

Source/Instagram

Listen to this article
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Govinda makes shocking revelation - 'I left films worth Rs 100 cr last year'
x
00:00

In the midst of the festive fervor that has enveloped Bollywood, the legendary actor Govinda, along with his wife and son, opened the doors of their hearts and home to none other than the revered Lord Ganesha. The actor, known for his infectious charm and unparalleled talent, was spotted in a deeply spiritual moment, offering prayers and performing aarti in front of the benevolent Ganesha idol.


As the shutter clicks of paparazzi cameras captured this soul-stirring scene, Govinda took a moment to share his feelings with the world. With a voice filled with reverence and gratitude, he spoke to the onlookers, saying, "Jin logon ko lagta hai mujhe kaam nahi mil raha, main unse kehna chahta hun ki mujh par kripa hai Bappa ki, main pichle saal Rs 100 cr ka kaam chodd chuka hun."


In this candid moment, Govinda's words echoed with sincerity and humility. He expressed his heartfelt belief in the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha, emphasizing that despite any challenges, his faith in the benevolence of the deity remains unwavering. 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As the actor, his wife, and son joined hands in prayer, their devotion to Lord Ganesha resonated with the spirit of the festival. It was a moment that captured the essence of faith, family, and the profound significance of Ganesh Chaturthi in the lives of countless Bollywood celebrities and their fans.

Govinda also faced a financial crunch during his difficult phase. Recalling those times, Govinda had told mid-day, 'Having financial problems and still managing to keep your name intact is difficult. But then again, when you realize in a country with a population of over 1.5 billion only a handful manage to become heroes, you are humbled. I come from a humble family and I have had my share of hard work and struggle.'

Govinda made his Bollywood debut in 1986 with 'Ilzaam' and has worked in about 145 films thus far. Known for his comic skills, the actor says there was a time when he was not good at doing romantic scenes in films.

govinda ganesh chaturthi bollywood bollywood events bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood News Update Bollywood Buzz Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK