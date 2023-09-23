Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Hrithik Roshan performs Ganpati visarjan at home with Saba Azad

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Hrithik Roshan performed Ganpati visarjan with his family and girlfriend Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan and his family host Ganpati at their residence every Ganesh Chaturthi. This year, they were joined by Saba Azad. The Roshans performed visarjan at home in an eco-friendly way.

Hrithik shared pictures from Ganpati visarjan at home. The actor and his niece, Suranika Roshan, performed the ritual together. Saba posed for pictures with Hrithik, his father Rakesh Roshan, mother Pinkie, sister Sunaina and niece Suranika.

The actor's Instagram caption read, "Ganpati Bappa Morya. ‘Tis the season for our Home and Hearts to be filled with joy & modaks (Modaks for everyone else)." Hrithik and Rakesh were dressed in casual T-shirts and pants. Saba looked pretty in a yellow ethnic outfit. Pinkie, Sunaina and Suranika wore pastel coloured traditional clothes.

Saba and Hrithik have been making fans go gaga over them with their social media PDA. A couple of days ago, the actress shared a picture on Instagram and revealed her beau's special talent. Her caption read, "Oh “sus scrofa domesticus” how do I love thee.. let me count the ways!! In other words - if you can’t find me look near the bacon!! Image by @hrithikroshan who has a special talent for catching me mid bite can’t complain though, there can never be enough photos of women eating!! Wolf on ladies!! Yummy yum yum!! (sic)."

Reportedly, talks of Hrithik and Saba's marriage are on. A source told India Today in 2022, "Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are very much into each other. Hrithik's family has taken to Saba quite well. In fact, just like Hrithik, they are quite fond of Saba's musical work. Recently, when she visited Hrithik's home, she did an impromptu singing and jiving session, which the family and Hrithik thoroughly enjoyed. Hrithik and Saba are certainly together, but neither of them want to rush into things."

In an interview with News18, Saba spoke about being scrutinised for her personal life. She said, "Would it not get to anybody? It gets to everybody. But I think it’s a part of the course. People are just morbidly interested in other peoples lives, what can we do about it? You just keep your head down and keep working. You just don’t let it affect you, you smile and carry on. It’s part of the job. The only part of my life that I’m happy to be public about is my work. Anything else is nobody’s business."