Three generations of Roshans: Hrithik, Hrehaan and Rakesh's viral picture melts hearts, Sussanne Khan reacts

Rakesh Roshan took to Instagram to post a heartwarming picture that instantly went viral

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan parted ways in 2014, but their enduring friendship and co-parenting journey shine brighter than ever. This dynamic duo, Hrithik and Sussanne, has demonstrated that love transcends beyond marital boundaries. The couple, parents to their beloved sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, exemplifies the essence of modern co-parenting, standing as a testament to mutual respect and camaraderie.

In recent years, it's not just their social media interactions that have caught our attention but also their continued involvement in each other's lives. The virtual world witnesses a delightful exchange of encouragement, admiration, and heartfelt comments between Hrithik and Sussanne. It's evident that while their romantic chapter may have ended, their shared love for their children and each other's families remains unwavering.

A recent Instagram post by the legendary Rakesh Roshan, featuring himself alongside Hrithik and their elder son, Hrehaan, became the canvas for another heartwarming moment. In the snapshot, Hrehaan is the centerpiece, flanked by his father Hrithik Roshan and grandfather Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik exudes style in a white tee layered with an olive-green hoodie, sporting a baseball cap that adds a dash of coolness. Hrehaan opts for a sleek black t-shirt, while Rakesh Roshan is his ever-graceful self in a white and beige collared t-shirt. Rakesh Roshan affectionately captioned the post as "The 3 Roshans," accompanied by a heart emoji.

However, the magic didn't stop with Rakesh Roshan's post. Sussanne Khan, the ever-supportive friend and co-parent, graced the post with her presence, showering it with love. Her comment, "such a sweet pic," resonated with the warmth of the moment, reaffirming the special bond that exists within the Roshan clan.

As fans gushed over this precious family moment, one couldn't help but wonder about Hrithik's professional front. The actor, who last graced the silver screen in "Vikram Vedha" alongside Saif Ali Khan, has not one but two exciting projects lined up. "Fighter," directed by the talented Siddharth Anand, boasts an ensemble cast featuring luminaries like Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Additionally, "War 2," directed by Ayan Mukerji, promises to be a cinematic extravaganza, starring Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

While Hrithik Roshan continues to mesmerize us on screen, it's heartening to witness the real-life script of his enduring friendship and family bonds.