Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival celebrated in Mumbai like no other, several B-town stars come together to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi year after year with fervor and energy. These Bollywood celebrities are known to make it a point to ensure an eco-friendly yet exciting Ganapati celebration.

In 2021, Shilpa Shetty brought home an environmentally conscious idol home. On the last day, she was captured in the midst of festivities as she, along with her family, bid adieu to Lord Ganesha. Shilpa, accompanied by her husband Raj Kundra and their son, appeared picture-perfect as they bid farewell, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of drums. A heartwarming video made rounds online, Shilpa was seen spreading joy by distributing sweets to the eager paparazzi gathered outside her residence.

Shraddha Kapoor's favourite festival is Ganesh Chaturthi and we all know that. Even if the actor has a busy schedule, she always makes it a point to celebrate her favourite festival with her loved ones as always. In 2020, the actor welcomed Lord Ganesha at her aunt Padmini Kolhapure's residence and was snapped posing with an eco-friendly Ganpati idol, enjoying it to the fullest.

Even the Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan didn't miss the opportunity to celebrate this auspicious festival while adhering to safety norms. A glimpse of their celebration was generously shared by Hrithik Roshan's mother, Pinkie Roshan, through captivating pictures of their Ganpati Visarjan. In these snapshots, Hrithik is seen delicately carrying Lord Ganesha as they submerged the idol in a flower-adorned bucket for their home visarjan. Alongside him were his father Rakesh Roshan, sister Sunaina Roshan, and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, uniting in this heartfelt ritual.

Not to be outdone, the charismatic Salman Khan, along with his family members, is known to extend a warm welcome to Lord Ganesha. The Khan family, including brother Arbaaz Khan, sisters Arpita and Alvira, and their respective families, joined parents Salim Khan and Helen in celebrating this auspicious occasion in 2021. They immersed their idol in a small tub.

This trend of eco-friendly Ganesha's is an important one. It reflects the love for the environment while also celebrating the love of the festive season.