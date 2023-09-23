Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya were spotted dancing together at the Ambani's Ganesh visarjan

In Bollywood, romance and speculation often go hand in hand. A prime example of this is the intriguing relationship between Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya. While neither party has officially confirmed their romantic involvement, their frequent public appearances together have ignited a whirlwind of conjecture.

The most recent chapter in the saga of Janhvi and Shikhar unfolded during the Ganpati Visarjan festivities. A captivating image made the rounds on social media, capturing the duo in the midst of a spirited dance. Dressed in pristine white attire and had crimson gulaal on them, they looked like the picture of happiness and togetherness that set tongues wagging.

What truly set the rumor mill into overdrive, though, was Janhvi Kapoor's choice of accessories during a visit to the Tirupati temple. The actress was seen sporting a dazzling ring, sparking fervent engagement speculations. However, those hopes were soon dashed when it was revealed that the temple visit was a deeply personal and solemn one, undertaken to seek blessings and pay homage to her late mother, the legendary Sridevi. Any notions of an engagement were promptly put to rest.

Turning our gaze toward Janhvi Kapoor's professional journey, she is poised to grace the silver screen once again in "Mr. and Mrs. Mahi." In this exciting venture, she reunites with her "Roohi" co-star RajKummar Rao. The film, bankrolled by the illustrious Dharma Productions, delves into the captivating world of cricket, adding yet another feather to Kapoor's cinematic cap.

But that's not all. The actress has another intriguing project in her pipeline, aptly titled "Ulajh." This cinematic endeavor boasts a star-studded ensemble cast including Gulshan Devaiah, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Roshan Matthew, and Rajesh Tailang. With such an array of talent, "Ulajh" is undoubtedly a film to keep a watchful eye on.

In a surprising and exhilarating twist to her career, Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her debut in the South Indian film industry. This bold move will see her share screen space with none other than the charismatic Jr NTR. The decision to explore new horizons in the world of cinema is indicative of Kapoor's determination to evolve as an artist and captivate a broader audience.