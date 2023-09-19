Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Kangana Ranaut greets paparazzi at airport with a heartfelt 'Ganpati Bappa Morya', watch

Kangana Ranaut's glamorous airport appearance wows everyone, exchanges 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' with paparazzi

Mumbai, the city of dreams, is known for its vibrant culture and festivities, and when it's Ganesh Chaturthi, the excitement knows no bounds. Today, as the city brims with celebration, Bollywood's fearless Kangana Ranaut added her own touch of excitement to the festivities. The talented actress, known for her impeccable fashion sense and outspoken nature, was spotted at the airport, and her arrival was nothing short of a Ganesh Chaturthi delight.

Kangana Ranaut arrived at the airport, looking resplendent in a cream saree and stylish glasses. Sarees and Kangana are truly a match made in heaven. Her choice of attire reflected her fashion sensibilities, paying tribute to the traditional charm of this auspicious day.

But it wasn't just her fashion that caught the attention of onlookers and paparazzi; it was her high spirits and infectious enthusiasm that truly stole the show. As she walked through the airport, Kangana couldn't contain her excitement for Ganesh Chaturthi. With a warm smile on her face, she greeted the paps with a resounding "Ganpati Bappa Morya," a traditional chant that resonates with millions during this festival.

What followed was a delightful moment of humor. Kangana playfully joked about the paparazzi being scared of her, adding a touch of her signature wit to the morning. Her banter was met with laughter. The paparazzi initiated the conversation by remarking, "Aaj aapko daraya nahi na humlog ne" (Today, we didn't scare you, did we?). Kangana burst into laughter and playfully responded, "Aap log kehte hai ki aap log mujhse darte hai" (You guys say that you are scared of me), creating a light-hearted moment filled with humor and camaraderie. The paparazzi looked absolutely delighted to be in her presence.

Soon enough, the comment section was filled with heartwarming comments. "Kangana ji you are looking so beautiful" one fan wrote.

Another user commented, "So excited to see her in Tejas and Chandramukhi 2"

Kangana's love for her culture and traditions has always been evident, and today was no exception. Her heartfelt "Ganpati Bappa Morya" echoed the sentiments of Ganesh Chaturthi.