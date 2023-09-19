Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra made a show stopping entrance at Manish Malhotra's Ganpati festivities

In the heart of Bollywood glamour, amidst the glitz of tinsel town, a star-studded afternoon unfolded at the residence of celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. It was a momentous occasion, the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi when the who's who of the Indian film industry gathered under one roof to seek the divine blessings of Lord Ganpati.

The spotlight of the day shone brightly on none other than Bollywood's enchanting couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. As they graced Manish Malhotra's house for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, their presence added an extra layer of excitement to the star-studded affair.

A video capturing the arrival of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani at Manish Malhotra's abode quickly circulated across social media platforms. However, what truly captivated everyone was not just their arrival but their impeccable style for the occasion. Both Sidharth and Kiara chose to embrace traditional attire.

Kiara, known for her fashion-forward choices, stunned in an ivory-hued sequined jacket sharara set. Her ensemble consisted of gracefully flared pants, a pristine white crop top, and a mesmerizing cape-style jacket adorned with exquisite stone detailing and intricate sequin work. What truly set her look apart was her decision to go minimal with makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through. With a touch of light-hued lipstick, delicately blushed cheeks, and elegantly highlighted eyebrows, Kiara showcased the essence of understated glamour.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra exhibited his own brand of charm and style in a pristine white kurta pyjama ensemble. His choice exuded timeless sophistication and class, aligning perfectly with the spirit of the occasion.

The couple solidified their bond in matrimony with an intimate ceremony on February 7 at the picturesque Suryagarh Palace, Rajasthan. In celebration of Kiara's 31st milestone, the couple recently embarked on an Italian. Kiara shared a video on Instagram where she and Sidharth took a thrilling leap off a cruise - our adrenaline is pumping just by watching She expressed her joy, "Happy Birthdayyyy to meeee... #blessed #grateful for every day and all the love." Sidharth, reposting the joyous moment, extended his wishes, "Happy birthday KI! Here's to always having the best time with you, one adventure at a time.”