Happy Birthday Manish Malhotra! B-town girls bring on the bling

Manish Malhotra turns 56 today
Kiara and Gauri/Manish Malhotra on Instagram
As Manish Malhotra turns 56 today, here's looking at some of our recent favourite looks where the Bollywood girls flaunted his blingy creations.
Queen Khan Gauri, in an intricate silver embroidered ensemble.
Karisma Kapoor never disappoints with her sartorial choices.
You would notice this one from a mile away! Kiara Advani dazzles in a bronze gold metallic saree.
Nora Fatehi looks elegant in a blush pink unique chikankari with gold sequin sparkle flakes.
