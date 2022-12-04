×
Happy Birthday Manish Malhotra! B-town girls bring on the bling

Updated on: 04 December,2022 11:20 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Manish Malhotra turns 56 today

Kiara and Gauri/Manish Malhotra on Instagram


As Manish Malhotra turns 56 today, here's looking at some of our recent favourite looks where the Bollywood girls flaunted his blingy creations.


Queen Khan Gauri, in an intricate silver embroidered ensemble.



 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)


Karisma Kapoor never disappoints with her sartorial choices.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

You would notice this one from a mile away! Kiara Advani dazzles in a bronze gold metallic saree.

Nora Fatehi looks elegant in a blush pink unique chikankari with gold sequin sparkle flakes.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

 

