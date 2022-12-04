×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Hawker licences will have to wait until new policy
Maharashtra: Government plans ‘two books in one’ strategy to reduce bag weight
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Malad Tower; one injured
Mumbai: South Korean live-streamer records statement before judge in court
Mumbai Crime: Online research for toxic elements hint at planned murder of Santacruz businessman, say cops

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Anushka Sen I want to work with Rohit Shetty

Anushka Sen: I want to work with Rohit Shetty

Updated on: 04 December,2022 06:18 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Anushka Sen caught up with mid-day.com for a conversation

Anushka Sen: I want to work with Rohit Shetty

Anushka Sen/Instagram


Actress and influencer Anushka Sen who has been shooting for her debut Korean film 'Asia' caught up for a chat with mid-day.com. Having started out with television at a young age, the actress is currently focussing on international projects. At the same time, Anushka is also excited about her big Bollywood debut in the near future. Having been part of Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' she cant wait to collaborate with her favourite filmmaker.


She said, "I want to work in the South as well as commercial Bollywood films, there's so much to do! I would love to work with Rohit sir (Shetty) because I've met him and he's one of the most amazing human beings. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of my favourite directors. I'm studying filmmaking and graduate next March. That's where I realised that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's films have Indian cultural roots in every film."



Watch video to know more!


 

Did you like Jin`s speech at MAMA 2022?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Anushka Sen sanjay leela bhansali rohit shetty bollywood Korean Entertainment

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK