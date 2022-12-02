Watch video! Anushka Sen: I want to meet Jungkook

Anushka got into an exclusive chat with mid-day.com
Anushka Sen
Actress and influencer Anushka Sen who has been shooting for her debut Korean film 'Asia' caught up for a chat with mid-day.com. Watch her open up about the influence of K-dramas and K-pop in her life, starting out with TV shows, future plans and more!
Speaking about her favourite Korean stars she said, "I'm currently crushing on Jungkook after the FIFA performance, I've always loved him he's a cutie pie. They have that duality where they can be cute but also have swag. Jungkook, V and the entire BTS gang are amazing."
