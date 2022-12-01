BTS's Jungkook was the most streamed K-Pop soloist globally on Spotify in 2022

Meanwhile, Jungkook’s FIFA World Cup 2022 song 'Dreamers' debuted at No 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales
Jungkook/FIFAworldcup on Instagram
BTS's youngest member Jungkook, who kicked off his new journey as a solo artist in February 2022 with his webtoon OST 'Stay Alive,' topped the list of Most Streamed K-Pop Soloists on Spotify in 2022.
Meanwhile, Jungkook’s FIFA World Cup 2022 song 'Dreamers' debuted at No 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart, its weekly ranking of the best-selling songs in the United States. The vocalist has now become the first Korean solo artist ever to debut more than one song at No 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart, with 'Left and Right,' which also debuted at No 1 in July.