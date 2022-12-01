×
Breaking News
?entertainment-korean-entertainment-article-breakingnews">Mumbai: Recaptured bank robber slits his throat in lock-up
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Parents to get a call day before kid’s vaccination
Shraddha Walkar murder case: What the Delhi cops have so far
Mumbai: ‘Substandard quality’ makes AC locals uncool
Mumbai: Work order for Gokhale bridge in 15 days, says BMC

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > BTSs Jungkook was the most streamed K Pop soloist globally on Spotify in 2022

BTS's Jungkook was the most streamed K-Pop soloist globally on Spotify in 2022

Updated on: 01 December,2022 02:57 PM IST  |  South Korea
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Meanwhile, Jungkook’s FIFA World Cup 2022 song 'Dreamers' debuted at No 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales

BTS's Jungkook was the most streamed K-Pop soloist globally on Spotify in 2022

Jungkook/FIFAworldcup on Instagram


BTS's youngest member Jungkook, who kicked off his new journey as a solo artist in February 2022 with his webtoon OST 'Stay Alive,' topped the list of Most Streamed K-Pop Soloists on Spotify in 2022.


Meanwhile, Jungkook’s FIFA World Cup 2022 song 'Dreamers' debuted at No 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart, its weekly ranking of the best-selling songs in the United States. The vocalist has now become the first Korean solo artist ever to debut more than one song at No 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart, with 'Left and Right,' which also debuted at No 1 in July.




Did you like Jin`s speech at MAMA 2022?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Jungkook Music Big Hit Music K-Pop Korean Entertainment

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK