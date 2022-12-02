×
Watch video! Anushka Sen opens up on her Korean debut 'Asia' where she plays an assassin

Updated on: 02 December,2022 03:03 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Anushka got into an exclusive chat with mid-day.com

Anushka Sen/Instagram


Actress and influencer Anushka Sen who has been shooting for her debut Korean film 'Asia' caught up for a chat with mid-day.com. Watch her open up about the influence of K-dramas and K-pop in her life, starting out with TV shows, future plans and more!


Speaking about 'Asia' she said, "I shot the first schedule of 'Asia' and it's been lovely. I play an assassin for the first time. I worked with people from Malaysia, Thailand and Korea. You'll be surprised at how easy it was. I want to do roles that break stereotypes. When we first communicated, they asked me what is it that I haven't done and I said I would love to play an assassin."



