Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Watch video Mohit Malik I made some nice friends on Khatron Ke Khiladi

Watch video! Mohit Malik: I made some nice friends on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Updated on: 09 September,2022 04:06 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Mohit Malik, Addite and Ekbir joined mid-day.com's 'Mumbai Meri Jaan'

Watch video! Mohit Malik: I made some nice friends on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Mohit Malik. Pic/Yogen Shah


Mohit Malik, Addite and Ekbir are the latest guests on mid-day.com's 'Mumbai Meri Jaan.' As the family caught up with us during Ganesh Chaturthi, Mohit spoke about having invited his 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' gang to join in the celebrations. 


Mohit said, "I made some nice friends because of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi.' I've invited everyone and I like it because I've been with them for 52 days, we have forged a bond. It's a wonderful medium to connect with people again. I have old friends and my guru Atul Mongia, I hadn't met him since three years. I messaged him that we have Ganpati at home and he gave me a surprise. I was so happy to see him, otherwise we don't get the time, we are always busy with shoots."


Mohit Malik indian television khatron ke khiladi ganpati ganesh chaturthi visarjan

