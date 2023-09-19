Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Manoj Bajpayee announces shooting of new film ‘Bhaiyya Ji’

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Actor Manoj Bajpayee, on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi, has announced the beginning of his new film ‘Bhaiyya Ji’

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi, has announced the beginning of his new film ‘Bhaiyya Ji’, which according to him marks his first time as both an actor and producer simultaneously.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor, shared a side-by-side picture of Lord Ganesha with one of his own crew with the actor donning tilak, and marking the start of his film.

He wrote: “Today marks the first day of my film "BHAIYYAJI" as both an actor and producer at Aurega Studios ( @AuregaStudios). I’m working alongside @apoorvkarki88, @VikramKhakhar, #ShabanaRazaBajpayee."

Announcing the production houses and financers, who will be helping him out on his venture, he added: “I will also be getting super strong support from @vinodbhanu& #KamleshBhanushali at @BSL_Films , as well as @iamsameksha and @OswalShaelat #SSOProductions.”

The ‘1971’ actor concluded by declaring the start of his shooting and beseeching the audiences for their support and blessings: “Filming begins for #BhaiyyaJi. Your blessings mean everything as we embark on this journey. Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Manoj Bajpayee is geared up for a plethora of projects like ‘Despatch’ which is currently going through the post-production phase.

The actor is also currently shooting for his classic action-spy-thriller series ‘The Family Man’ Season 3, which will release at an unknown date and the soon to come series ‘Soup’ which has finished filming and is going through post-production.

