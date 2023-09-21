Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor shared pictures with Rani Mukerji from Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 celebrations

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Rani Mukerji celebrates the festival with Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor x 00:00

Bollywood stars are in festive mood as Ganesh Chaturthi is here. Celebrities are hosting Lord Ganpati at home and this calls for house hopping. Rani Mukerji invited her friends Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor home to seek blessings of Bappa.

Madhuri shared pictures from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. On Tuesday, the actress was visiting several houses and pandals to offer prayers. In one picture, Madhuri and Shriram Nene can be seen posing with Rani. "About last night. Ganpati Bappa Morya," Madhuri wrote while sharing pictures.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Shriram Nene (@drneneofficial)

Anil and his wife Sunita Kapoor visited Rani's residence. The actor shared a picture with them on his Instagram stories.

Workwise, Rani confirmed that her popular franchise, Mardaani, will be getting its third part. In a statement, she said, "Mardaani 3 is in the ideation stage. Once YRF has a great and concrete story idea, Mardaani 3 will get into the scripting stage. I’m excited to see how Mardaani 3 shapes up! I am crossing my fingers because I would love to play the part of Shivani."

She further added, "When I did Mardaani 2, I was quite nervous because I had never done a sequel before. I was like how will it happen? Because I leave my characters behind each time a film gets over and I don’t know if I will be able to reprise that part again. With Mardaani 2, I was surprised that I enjoyed reprising the part. So now I have tasted blood. So now I want to reprise it again in 3."

Madhuri was last seen in the OTT film, titled Maja Ma. According to reports, she has been approached for late veteran choreographer Saroj Khan's biopic which will be directed by Hansal Mehta. A source shared with Hindustan Times, "Writing is still at a very nascent stage and hence nothing concrete has come out. However, the makers are trying to have a series of actors to play Saroj ji in different phases of her life. For example, one girl will play Saroj ji in her younger days, while the other one will play her older version. And Madhuri is being considered for one of these roles."

Anil will be next seen in Thank You For Coming. The film is produced by him and his daughter Rhea Kapoor, whereas his son-in-law Karan Boolani is the director.