Sunny Leone will be performing a recreated version of one of Madhuri Dixit’s iconic dance numbers in her upcoming film

Sunny Leone and Madhuri Dixit-Nene

Buzz is that Sunny Leone is gearing up to pay homage to Madhuri Dixit-Nene in an upcoming project. Reportedly, she will be performing to a recreated version of one of the dance diva’s iconic dance numbers. The makers of the Sunny-starrer are apprehensive about their leading lady being compared with the veteran actor even before they shoot their song. So, they are exercising caution to ensure that information about neither the project nor the peppy dance number is leaked. We hear the Ragini MMS star has been working hard and rehearsing her dance moves for Madhuri’s chartbuster over the last week. Besides, she will also add her individual style to the dance diva’s unmatchable moves. The song is said to be one of the major highlights of the movie and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that it is treated with due respect and does justice to Madhuri’s stature as an actor and a dancer.

Of parathas and pancakes

During a recent interaction, Vicky Kaushal compared his married life with Katrina Kaif to a union of parathas and pancakes. The Sardar Udham actor conceded that their culinary preferences have evolved ever since they tied the knot in December 2021. Elaborating on the transformation of their tastes, Vicky reportedly said, “Earlier, only I loved white butter and parathas, and now, Katrina also loves them too. Back then, I did not understand pancakes, but now I like them as well.”

Vicky will next be seen as a bhajan singer in The Great Indian Family, while Kat returns as ISI agent Zoya in Tiger 3 this Diwali.

Indira biopic being revived

Industry insiders tell us that the biopic on India’s late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is back on track. The project was first announced in 2018 with Vidya Balan doubling up as the lead actor and also the producer after she acquired the rights to a book on the legendary leader. However, it was reportedly put on the backburner over a year ago as things weren’t panning out as planned. Now, the makers have decided to revive the biopic. Work on it has begun and is set to pick up with the hiring of a new creative team. Considering Vidya’s dedication to her craft, we can be rest assured that her portrayal of Mrs Gandhi will be a captivating one, nonetheless.

To new beginnings

After being in the news in the last few months, Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again was launched on Sunday. The filmmaker performed the mahurat puja for the action drama with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh at YRF Studios. Sharing pictures from the ceremony, Rohit wrote, “Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, Sooryavanshi... when we made Singham 12 years ago, we never thought that it would turn into a cop universe. Now, we begin filming Singham Again... the 5th film in our cop franchisee.” He concluded his post, saying, “Is mein hum apni jaan laga denge. All we need are your love and blessings (sic).” Akshay Kumar, who is travelling, shared the pictures, saying, “Not in the country at the moment, missing from the frame in person, but totally there in spirit. Can’t wait to join you guys on the sets of Singham Again! Sending my best wishes. Jai Mahakaal (sic).”

Tanaav again

The makers of Tanaav are gearing up for a second instalment of the series. Sharon Levi, managing director of Yes Studios, which is producing the show with Applause Entertainment, says, “Fauda was our first big global hit and Tanaav was its first local adaptation. It was important for us to work with the right partner who could create interesting and relevant characters anchored in their own unique local setting and circumstances.”

Engaged!

YouTuber-turned-actor Prajakta Koli, who was recently seen in Neeyat, is taking her relationship with lawyer-beau Vrishank Khanal to the next level. The duo recently got engaged, and she announced the news with their picture, in which she is seen flaunting the ring. Alongside, she wrote, “Vrishank Khanal is now my ex-boyfriend.” Her post was soon flooded with congratulatory messages, including her Jugjugg Jeeyo co-stars. While Varun Dhawan reacted with heart emotions, Anil Kapoor commented, ‘Congratulations! Always jugjugg jeeyo.” Maniesh Paul reacted, saying, “Now return his passport to him,” and added several laughing emojies.

A working b’day for Shabana

Shabana Azmi turns a year wiser today. However, it will be a working 72nd birthday for the renowned actor. “That is what I like best. So, no party, no celebrations,” she says about being busy on her special day. She adds, “I am shooting for a web series [from 2 pm to 2am]. I can’t disclose anything about it.” Husband-writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, who was out of town, was back in time for a quiet celebration at home. Shabana says, “He always makes it a point to be with me on my birthday.”