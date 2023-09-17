Youtuber-actor Prajakta Koli gets engaged to boyfriend Vrishank Khanal, see pic

Prajakta Koli, an influencer and actor, announced her engagement with boyfriend Vrishank Khanal on Sunday

On Sunday morning, Youtuber and actor Prajakta Koli took to her Instagram feed to share the happy news of her engagement. The actress got engaged to long-time boyfriend Vrishank Khanal.

Prajakta took to her social media feed to share a picture with Vrishank while flaunting her engagement ring. "@vrishankkhanal is now my ex boyfriend," wrote Prajakta in the caption along with a ring emoji and red heart emoji. Congratulatory messages poured in for the couple soon after they made the announcement. Prajakta's Jugjugg Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan dropped red hearts in the comment section. Gauahar Khan wrote, "Omg congratulations. god bless".

Prajakta and Vrishank have been dating since their college days. Vrishank is a lawyer by profession. The two often share pictures with each other on social media.

Prajakta Koli started her journey on YouTube with comic skits. She soon amassed a massive fan following and was seen interviewing celebrities. She forayed into acting with the Netflix show 'Mismatched' and made her Bollywood with Dharma Productions' Jugjug Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani. More recently, she was seen in the Vidya Balan-starrer 'Neeyat'.

Prajakta Koli will soon been making her debut as an author. The book is a contemporary romance novel titled 'Too Good To Be True', which will be published by HarperCollins India in 2024. Set in the literary world, the story explores complex love and relationships, and literature's power to change our lives. This love story will make the readers believe in the magic of love.

Talking about writing her debut book, Prajakta said in a statement, “I always knew I could start writing a book.But not in a million years did I think I would actually finish one."

She further said, "'Too Good To Be True' is a fictional piece of my heart that’s brought a lot of happiness to me. I’ve always enjoyed the process of storytelling but writing this book has opened a whole new door of possibilities in my mind. It is easily one of the most challenging yet most special pieces of content I have worked on so far. I hope it brings as much joy to you as it did to me. Lots of love to HarperCollins for making this journey even more special. Here’s to romance and everything that it brings to us!”