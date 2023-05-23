Prajakta Koli: By the end of the day, we’d lose our voice

Actor-influencer Prajakta Koli discusses the world of audio medium with her latest series, Desi Down Under

Adarsh Gourav describes her as a “ball of energy”, and we couldn’t agree more. Prajakta Koli has the energy to do it all — from making YouTube videos that made her an internet sensation, to featuring in films, and most importantly, spreading the good word. There is no denying her youth icon status with the impact she has had with her conversations about mental health, body positivity, education and climate change. Now, the actor-influencer talks about her first audio series Desi Down Under on Audible, which she had signed before Marvel’s Wastelanders, her connection to Australia, and the need to pick up swimming.

Edited excerpts from the interview.

Have you been Down Under?

I went to Melbourne for a work commitment. I haven’t been to the places we’ve talked about in the show. I wish to visit Australia because I didn’t see much of the country during that trip.

Was it easier to imagine the show’s setting because you’ve been to Australia?

I didn’t feel the need to make that connection because in the studio, Mantra [Mugdh, director] made it a visual affair for us. He travelled to Sydney before we started recording, and captured the sounds from Bondi beach, of people playing, chilling or fighting on the beach, and of conversations at the airport. The world was created for me when I started recording.

Can you tell us more about the series that revolves around three lifeguards?

Desi Down Under is about friendship between three people, love so beautiful that it scares you, and healing. It is about getting out of your comfort zone and seeing what you are capable of. I fell in love with it even before we began recording.

Do you have any experience in surfing?

I cannot swim to save my life. If I did [swim], I would be the one in need of saving [laughs]. While recording, Mantra told us to put our mind and body into it. I would have my headphones on with my eyes shut, and [make these sounds] to indicate that we are visualising the wave. I have never surfed in my life, and was blindly following what Mantra was telling me. That said, I’d love to try surfing. When people ask the one life-saving skill I should have, I say swimming.

How was the experience of recording with Adarsh Gourav and Taaruk Raina?

Taaruk and I didn’t record together because our dates never matched. Mantra allotted one day where Adarsh and I recorded all our important scenes together. I remember the first time we were recording a tough scene, I have never seen anyone switch so quickly. We were having a regular conversation, and the next moment, Adarsh jumped in the deep end. Another thing I learnt from him was how aligned he is with everyone. He’d meet me midway in a scene, and was collaborative. He would listen to what Mantra was saying, and chip in what he thinks the character might do. It was a beautiful way to see collaborations happen. From him, I also learnt when to stop. He’d know when his body was giving up. Some scenes were extremely physical although it is an audio medium. By the end of the day, we would lose our voice.

You have had major career shifts. How do you decide what you wish to do next and make that switch?

It is a joint effort [based on several factors]. The first factor is how I am feeling doing what I do because I love my job. I am still learning and making mistakes, but overall, I love my job. The next factor is what my team has to say. I will always bounce thoughts off my family, friends, confidants, and my audience. For example, I started speaking about climate change early last year. Until then, I used to speak about education, body positivity, and mental health. When the opportunity came my way through UNDP [United Nations Development Programme], I sat down with my team to figure if I could do this. I rely heavily on [all of them] when it comes to work.

