Adarsh Gourav opts for something breezy

Adarsh Gourav is a hungry actor, who is always on the lookout for interesting roles to play. While he has wrapped up Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and is busy shooting for Raj and DK’s Guns and Gulaabs, the actor decided to sneak in a light-hearted project in between. The actor has recently lent his voice to Audible’s audio series, Desi Downunder. “I was coming off a long film where we were shooting for eight months. I was looking for something easy on the mind, not taxing, and I found that,” he says.

The coming-of-age rom-com follows three young Mangaloreans who take their first trip abroad to train as lifeguards at Coogee Beach in Sydney, Australia. While he has never been to Australia, Gourav says his only connection to the country is that he is a “big fan of the Australian cricket team”. “While the show is about these characters learning lifeguard skills, it is also about self-discovery and coming to terms with the people and relationships in their lives,” he says, adding that Mantra Mugdh, who directed the audio series, was instrumental in him playing the character of Deven. “He is a fantastic director, and it was a huge opportunity working with him. He just made my job easier.”

Talking about his co-stars, Gourav says that while he may come across as reserved, he can easily open up to people if he wants, and that is exactly how his equation with co-stars Prajakta Koli and Taaruk Raina was. “Working with Prajakta was refreshing. Even though I was meeting her for the first time, I felt like I had known her forever. It was an instant connection. I think it also has to do with us being of the same age and coming from similar backgrounds. She is a very giving actor. She is like this ball of energy, and it is easy to react to someone like that. I think she is way more experienced as an actor, and anyone who knows Prajakta will vouch for the fact that she is the most hardworking person in any room,” says Gourav, adding, “I have known Taaruk for many years. [With them], everything felt like a picnic.”

