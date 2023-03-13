Adarsh Gourav: Scott's fictional stories are deeply rooted in reality

The White Tiger find Adarsh thrilled to realise his dream of working with Hollywood director Scott Burns on Extrapolations

Adarsh Gourav

It has been a long wait to see Adarsh Gourav on screen after his breakout performance in The White Tiger (2021), which earned him a BAFTA nomination. But considering his next is Scott Z Burns’s Extrapolations, one can presume the wait will be worthwhile. It’s an experience of a lifetime to work with actors Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington and David Schwimmer. For Gourav, however, the biggest joy was to collaborate with Hollywood writer-filmmaker Burns. “I am thrilled to be working with Scott Burns, a director whose work I have admired for years. The script is unique and thought-provoking, and I can’t wait to bring this story to life on the screen,” says the actor, as he counts the days to the March 17 première of the Apple TV series.



Scott Z Burns, Meryl Streep and Kit Harington

The sci-fi anthology series explores the consequences of human actions on the future. It’s set in a world where humans have reached the limits of their technological advancements and are forced to deal with the consequences of their actions. The actor says working on Extrapolations with Burns — who previously wrote Contagion (2011) and The Laundromat (2019) — gave him a deeper understanding of environment and climate change. “Scott creates such a unique perspective, and has the ability to write a fictional story that has deeply rooted insights of reality. The show deals with adverse effects of climate change, and that in no way is fictional. His sense of storytelling made me think, and his in-depth knowledge of the topic made the job easier.” Gourav will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s production Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan.

