Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell, said that the accident took place near the Shell petrol pump at Pachpakhadi area along the Eastern Express Highway

Injured driver trapped in auto after collision with trailer in Thane, rescued by firefighters

Injured driver trapped in auto after collision with trailer in Thane, rescued by firefighters

An official said that a 55-year-old autorickshaw driver suffered injuries and got trapped in his three-wheeler after it collided with a trailer truck in Thane city in the early hours of Friday, prompting firefighters to rescue him, reported news agency PTI.

An official said that a 55-year-old autorickshaw driver suffered injuries and got trapped in his three-wheeler after it collided with a trailer truck in Thane city in the early hours of Friday, prompting firefighters to rescue him, reported news agency PTI.

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell, said that the accident took place near the Shell petrol pump at Pachpakhadi area along the Eastern Express Highway, reported PTI.

"The autorickshaw was plying between Nitin Company Junction and Mulund Checkpoint when it collided with an unidentified trailer," Tadvi said, reported PTI.

The impact of the collision left the auto driver, identified as Sahebrao Yadav, trapped inside the mangled three-wheeler, he said.

"The control room was informed at 3.44 am about the accident. Our firefighters, one fire engine and a rescue vehicle, were rushed to the spot. The auto driver was extricated in 15 minutes," he said, reported PTI.

Yadav was shifted to the District Government Hospital, the official said.

The trailer driver fled from the spot with his vehicle, and efforts are being made to track him down, another official said.

Woman and her pregnant daughter killed after run over by truck

In another incident, a 50-year-old woman and her 27-year-old pregnant daughter were killed after they were hit by a speeding truck while crossing the road in the Nashik road area, police said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

The truck hit a car and two auto-rickshaws before knocking down Sunita Waghmare and her daughter, Sheetal Kedare, on Tuesday evening near the famous Muktidham temple, reported PTI.

Waghmare died instantly, while Kedare succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday morning, police said, adding that Kedare had come to her parents' house for a delivery, reported PTI.

A case has been registered, and the truck driver was arrested.

Meanwhile, a five members of a family, including two boys, died after accidentally coming in contact with a live wire placed around a villager's farmland to protect crops from wild animals in Jalgaon district of North Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

(With inputs from PTI)