The accident took place on the road leading from Mulund Check Naka to Three Haat Naka, the officials said

The accident also led to slowing the traffic movement between Mulund Check Naka and Three Haat Naka for sometime, the officials said. Pic/RDMC

One injured in accident between truck and car in Thane

One person was injured in an accident between a truck and a car in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said.

According to the RDMC officials, the incident took place at around 4:10 pm near Raheja Police Chowki at Three Haat Naka in Thane (West).

The RDMC officials, after receiving the information regarding the accident, the officials rushed to the spot for rescue and relief operations.

The incident involved a collision between a truck and a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz car. The truck was traveling from Mulund to Diva, while the car was heading towards Kalwa when the incident took place, the official said.

"In the accident, the car driver sustained minor injuries," said an official.

Following the incident the Wagle Police Station officials and Regional Disaster Management Cell personnel rushed to the spot with a pickup vehicle at the scene.

He said that the officials moved both the vehicles involved in the accident from the road. The road was cleared, and traffic was restored to normal later.

Tribunal grants Rs 29.39 lakh compensation to woman injured in bus accident

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Thane has awarded compensation of Rs 29.39 lakh to a 50-year-old woman who sustained severe injuries in a road accident in 2018.

According to PTI, the tribunal’s member, S N Shah, issued an order on 18 March, directing that the bus owner and insurer jointly and severally compensate the petitioner. The compensation amount will accrue an annual interest of 8 per cent from the date of filing the petition until its full realisation. The tribunal also granted the insurance company the right to recover the amount from the vehicle owner. A copy of the order was made available on Saturday.

As per PTI reports, the claimant, Hema Kantilal Vaghela, a Mumbai resident, was travelling with friends on a bus hired from a private travel company to celebrate New Year’s Eve on 31 December 2017. While returning from Nariman Point via Pedder Road in the early hours of 1 January 2018, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which subsequently crashed into the gate of a building.

Vaghela suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to Jaslok Hospital, where she underwent prolonged medical treatment. Her lawyer, Baldev B Rajput, presented these details before the tribunal.

Following the incident, a case was registered against the bus driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering life), and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to PTI reports, Vaghela filed a claim seeking Rs 53.95 lakh in compensation. She stated that she was employed as a consultant, earning Rs 85,088 per month at the time of the accident.

(with PTI inputs)