The suspects had called the boy's mother and demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore for his release, police said

Police formed multiple teams to trace the child and the kidnappers. Representational Pic/File

The Dombivli Police in Thane district of Maharashtra on Friday rescued the 7-year-old son of a builder within hours after he was kidnapped, and nabbed four persons, an official said, reported the PTI.

Rickshaw driver Viren Patil (25) who regularly ferried the boy to school allegedly kidnapped him with the help of his accomplices around 7.30 in the morning, said deputy commissioner of police Atul Zende, according to the PTI.

The alleged kidnappers then called the boy's mother and demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore for his release, but she immediately contacted Manpada police, he said.

Police formed multiple teams to trace the child and the kidnappers. Suspecting Viren Patil's involvement, the police tracked him down. He was nabbed in Shahpur area of the district, and the boy was rescued.

Besides Patil, three others including two minors were taken into custody. Further investigation was underway, the DCP said, as per the PTI.

Three arrested for kidnapping 60-year-old man

In an another incident, last month, a 60-year-old man from Gujarat has been rescued in the city from the clutches of kidnappers and three persons have been arrested, police had last month said, reported news agency PTI.

Keshavji Bheemabhai Chowdhary was kidnapped when he was about to board the Kutch Express for Mumbai at Bhachau station, an official of Vakola police station had earlier said, reported PTI.

The alleged kidnappers contacted his son Mahesh Kumar, and demanded Rs 25 lakh for his release through 'angadia' couriers, reported PTI.

His son immediately contacted the police, after which multiple teams were formed to probe the case, the official had earlier said.

One of the accused was nabbed in Kandivali area. His questioning led police to a flat near Ram Mandir railway station in the city where two other kidnappers were found with the victim, reported PTI.

The arrested men were identified as Radheshyam Soni (30), Satish Yadav (33) and Dharmendra Ravidas, all residents of Malad, Kandivali and Goregaon in the western suburbs of Mumbai, reported PTI.

They were booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including for kidnapping and further investigation was underway, the official added.

(with PTI inputs)