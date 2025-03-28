Special Judge MH Pathan convicted the five accused for gangrape under provisions of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act

Five persons were sentenced on Friday to 20 years in jail for raping a 16-year-old mentally unwell girl in Mumbai, according to the PTI.

Special Judge MH Pathan convicted the five accused for gangrape under provisions of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The reasoned order has not been made available as yet.

The girl had gone missing on October 21, 2016 after which a probe began following the registration of a missing person case, the prosecution said, as per the PTI.

After being traced four days later, the girl told police she was raped by the accused multiple times.

The girl got pregnant and had to undergo an abortion, the prosecution said.

The victim was first sexually assaulted by one of the accused, a rickshaw driver who was known to her. Later, the accused kidnapped the victim and raped her repeatedly between October 21, 2016 to October 25, 2106 near Marve Beach, as per the prosecution, the PTI reported.

Thane man sentenced to 20 years in jail for rape and assault of seven-year-old girl

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a Thane court convicted and sentenced a man from Maharashtra's Thane district to 20 years in prison for rape and assault of a seven-year-old girl about six years ago, according to the PTI.

In his order last week, Additional Sessions Judge from Kalyan, PR Ashturkar, also imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on the 39-year-old convict, a resident of the Ambernath area in Thane district.

Special Public Prosecutor Sachin Kulkarni told the court that in July 2019, the man lured the child out of her house under a false pretext, took her to a desolate spot and raped her. He also struck the girl, resulting in a tooth being knocked out, said Kulkarni, as per the PTI.

Hearing her cries, a passerby rushed to the spot and caught the man, who was subsequently arrested and booked for rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and assault.

The court said the prosecution had proved all charges against the man beyond reasonable doubt and sentenced him to 20 years in jail.

Kulkarni said eight witnesses, including the survivor, testified in the court.

"The judge found the survivor's testimony compelling and consistent," he added.

(with PTI inputs)