Mumbai traffic police on Friday announced diversions and traffic restrictions in MIDC and Kanjurmarg areas for upcoming civic repair works, an official notification said.

In a traffic notification issued on Friday, the Mumbai traffic police said that in Kanjurmarg Traffic Division, the old pipe line will be replaced and diverted at Harishchandra Dadu Kopkar Marg, and for this, it is necessary to divert traffic by temporarily converting Harishchandra Dadu Kopkar Marg into a one-way route.

It said that the following traffic movement changes are being made for motorists-

Temporary one-way route

Harishchandra Dadu Kopkar Marg, Bhandup (East) will be a one-way route for traffic moving from railway crossing till M.D. Keni Road and all vehicles are prohibited to move from M.D. Keni Road towards railway crossing on the road.

Alternate Route -

The vehicular traffic will use M.D. Keni Road- Kamal Sagar Society Right Turn- 90 Feet road Right Turn- 30 Feet Road- Udayshree Road- Veer Savarkar Marg, Bhandup (East).

"The above order will be in force from date 29/03/2025 to 31/05/2025," the traffic notification said.

In an another traffic notification, the Mumbai traffic police said, in MIDC Traffic Division, two roads-- St. John's Church Road and Marol Village Road will be repaired and road concreting work will be done. For this, it is necessary to divert traffic on these roads.

It said that in order to prevent danger, obstructions and inconveniences to the public the following traffic restrictions were being made-

Road Closure -

1) Saint John Church Road (One Way Road) will be closed for all vehicular traffic.

2) Marol Village Road, from Saint Lowrence High School till Marol Maroshi Road, will be closed for all vehicular traffic.

Alternate Route -

1) Traffic on St. John Church Road will be diverted via Marol Maroshi Road and then via Andheri Kurla Road to Marol Church Road.

2) Traffic on Marol Village Road will be diverted via Marol Maroshi Road to Delight Corner Cake Shop and proceed to the desired destination.

"The above order will be in force from date 29/03/2025 to date 31/05/2025," the traffic notification said on Friday.