Exclusive video! This is why Prajakta Koli called herself 'panauti'

The actress will next be seen in 'Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti'

Prajakta Koli

Actress and Youtube star Prajakta Koli, who will next be seen Zee Theatre's teleplay 'Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti' recently caught up for a chat with mid-day. com along with co-stars Adhar Khurana, Shikha Talsania and Chaitanya Sharma. This 'Taming of the Shrew' adaptation is directed by Akarsh Khurana.

When asked about going from 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' to 'Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti' the actress said, "Waha pe bhi nahi hui shaadi, maybe I'm the panauti. (There too I didn't get married, maybe I'm the bad omen.)"

Speaking about her role in the teleplay, the actress said, "My character is Priya Shukla, who is in love with Lucky (Chaitanya Sharma) and wants to marry him but her elder sister isn't married. So, Priya, Lucky and Deepak who is a friend, devise a plan where they find an NRI named Kishore and try to make things happen."

Which is Prajakta's favourite wedding song from Hindi films? Watch video to find out!

Meanwhile, speaking about the experience the actress had earlier said, " I have done theatre before and working with Akarsh has always been a treat. He is like a mentor and guide to so many young actors and I always go to him to have heart-to-heart conversations. Even though he is a prankster, he always draws the best out of actors and I trusted him completely to guide me through my first teleplay and had an absolutely wonderful time on the sets. The joy we experienced during the shoot is palpable in the final cut. The audience is going to love that this teleplay is so 'extra' and packed with so much fun!"

Also Read: Marking 13 yrs of belonging to the film industry, Samantha expresses gratitude