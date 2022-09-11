Breaking News
Watch video! Swara Bhasker: Single life is like sifting through garbage

Updated on: 11 September,2022 09:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Leading ladies of the upcoming 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' Swara Bhasker, Pooja Chopra and Shikha Talsania spoke to mid-day.com

Swara Bhasker/Instagram


Leading ladies of the upcoming 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' Swara Bhasker, Pooja Chopra and Shikha Talsania spoke to mid-day.com, where Swara said, 'single life is like sifting through garbage.'


The actress said, "I tried to hook and set Pooja up with a couple of people but she rejected all of them. I'm sorry to the men, who were not happy about this! I don't think I'm very good at relationships, I'm done. Single life is hard, it's like sifting through garbage."


