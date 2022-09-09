Breaking News
Watch video! Swara Bhasker: I blame Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan for ruining my love life

Updated on: 09 September,2022 03:39 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Leading ladies of the upcoming 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' Swara Bhasker, Pooja Chopra and Shikha Talsania spoke to mid-day.com

Swara Bhasker


Leading ladies of the upcoming release 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' Swara Bhasker, Pooja Chopra and Shikha Talsania spoke to mid-day.com about the film, their love lives, friendship and more!


Swara said, "I blame Aditya Chopra sir and Shah Rukh Khan for ruining my love life. I watched 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' at a tender age, ever since I have been looking for Raj, who looks like Shah Rukh. It has taken me many years to realise that Raj doesn't exist. I don't think I' very good at relationships."


Pooja added, "Swara is single and ready to date." Swara continued, "Single life is hard, it's like sifting through garbage."

Watch video to know more!

