Watch video! Swara Bhasker: I blame Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan for ruining my love life

Leading ladies of the upcoming release 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' Swara Bhasker, Pooja Chopra and Shikha Talsania spoke to mid-day.com about the film, their love lives, friendship and more!

Swara said, "I blame Aditya Chopra sir and Shah Rukh Khan for ruining my love life. I watched 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' at a tender age, ever since I have been looking for Raj, who looks like Shah Rukh. It has taken me many years to realise that Raj doesn't exist. I don't think I' very good at relationships."

Pooja added, "Swara is single and ready to date." Swara continued, "Single life is hard, it's like sifting through garbage."

