Exclusive video! Even the horse at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding became famous: Prajakta Koli

Updated on: 21 February,2023 05:40 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

The cast of Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti, Prajakta Koli, Shikha Talsania, Chaitnya Sharma and Adhaar Khurana get into a fun chat about all things weddings and more!

Prajakta Koli


The cast of Zee Theatre's teleplay 'Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti,' Prajakta Koli, Shikha Talsania, Chaitnya Sharma and Adhaar Khurana get into a fun chat about all things weddings and more!




It's the season of celebrity weddings and speaking about their favourite part of these events, the actor had some interesting inputs to share. Shikha says, "It's wonderful to see two people who love each other, it's beautiful to watch. People come up with new videos to take inspiration from." Chaitnya added, "I watch a lot of Youtube videos and enjoy the part where photographers ask guests to pose."

Prajakta says she enjoys the hype around celebrity weddings and goes on to cite the example of her 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' co-star Kiara Advani's wedding, "Even the horse at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara's wedding became famous." Adhaar says, "I like that one person who come to inform the media, 'bhai shaadi ho gayi."

Find out what the best wedding memories of the cast are, watch video to know more!

'Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti' is an adaptation of Shakespeare's 'Taming of the Shrew.'

Drenched in 90's nostalgia, this visual feast is directed by cinema and theatre veteran Akarsh Khurana and stars Prajakta Koli in her teleplay debut along with Shikha Talsania, Chaitnya Sharma and Adhaar Khurana. The central conflict of the plot is that love birds Lakshman (Chaitnya Sharma) and Priya (Prajakta Koli) cannot marry each other till the latter's elder sister Pallavi (Shikha Talsania) gets married. Lakshman then devises a hilarious plan and tries to get Pallavi hitched to an eligible NRI groom (Adhaar Khurana). What follows is absolute mayhem, endless fun, and impossible wedding moments.

