Learning from the legend

As the even-tempered Bijlee who runs the finances of the drug cartel owned by her mother-in-law in Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo, Isha Talwar didn’t have to look too far when searching for inspiration for her look. It was the 1993 film of her co-star Dimple Kapadia that inspired Talwar for this act.

“The story is based in Rajasthan, and my character has a particular style of dressing. To get the desired look, I referenced Dimple ma’am’s look in Rudaali. I wanted to precisely recreate the look. I re-watched Rudaali as part of my research. Sharing screen space with the legend herself was not only an honour, but also an overwhelming experience. I was quite startled,” says Talwar, who is seen donning traditional attire, and intricate jewellery sets in the series.

Homi Adajania’s show is a crime drama that revolves around a cocaine-making factory that pretends to work under the guise of a handicrafts and herbs outlet. The Disney+ Hotstar series also stars Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, Deepak Dobriyal and Naseerudin Shah in prominent roles.

