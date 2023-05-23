Breaking News
Mumbai: Rs 3.23 cr cleared to kick-off Vikhroli hospital redevelopment
Mumbai saw 26 heart attack deaths every day in 2022
BMC closes Parel TT bridge for bikers, heavy vehicles
Mumbai: Tech snag during paper correction triggers panic
Illegal posters of politicians deface Mumbai metro pillars
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Sunny Hinduja wraps up TVF Aspirants 2

Sunny Hinduja wraps up TVF Aspirants 2

Updated on: 23 May,2023 08:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

“It’s been such a fun and memorable journey. The amount of love that fans showered on me and the show after the first season was endearing. We have tried to make the second season more special, and one that viewers will enjoy watching. We can’t wait to present the show to the audience”

Sunny Hinduja wraps up TVF Aspirants 2

Sunny Hinduja

Listen to this article
Sunny Hinduja wraps up TVF Aspirants 2
x
00:00

It was his act as Sandeep, an average Indian student who struggles to find a job in civil services, that made Sunny Hinduja a household name. While fans of TVF Aspirants, the show that brought Hinduja fame, have been eager to binge on another edition, mid-day has it that Hinduja has already wrapped up filming season two of the show. 


“It’s been such a fun and memorable journey. The amount of love that fans showered on me and the show after the first season was endearing. We have tried to make the second season more special, and one that viewers will enjoy watching. We can’t wait to present the show to the audience.”



Despite only releasing on YouTube, the series went on to become among the most celebrated ones of 2021. “It was due to that love that we went on to make a second season. Playing the character of Sandeep bhaiya has been a blessing. I’m grateful for the connection that the character has forged with viewers. Everyone relates to him. It feels so good to see dialogues from the show trending on social media.” 


Hinduja will also be seen in YRF Studio’s first web series, 'The Railway Men.'

Also Read: Huma Qureshi's 'Tarla' opts for direct OTT release

Sunny Hinduja Web Series Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK