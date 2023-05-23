Sunny Hinduja wraps up TVF Aspirants 2

“It’s been such a fun and memorable journey. The amount of love that fans showered on me and the show after the first season was endearing. We have tried to make the second season more special, and one that viewers will enjoy watching. We can’t wait to present the show to the audience”

Sunny Hinduja

It was his act as Sandeep, an average Indian student who struggles to find a job in civil services, that made Sunny Hinduja a household name. While fans of TVF Aspirants, the show that brought Hinduja fame, have been eager to binge on another edition, mid-day has it that Hinduja has already wrapped up filming season two of the show.

Despite only releasing on YouTube, the series went on to become among the most celebrated ones of 2021. “It was due to that love that we went on to make a second season. Playing the character of Sandeep bhaiya has been a blessing. I’m grateful for the connection that the character has forged with viewers. Everyone relates to him. It feels so good to see dialogues from the show trending on social media.”

Hinduja will also be seen in YRF Studio’s first web series, 'The Railway Men.'

