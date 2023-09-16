Rohit Shetty's Singham Again goes on floors with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh

Rohit Shetty-directed Singham Again went on floors today with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh

The shoot of Rohit Shetty`s much-anticipated Singham Again commenced today The film went on floors with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh Akshay Kumar will be joining them as Sooryavanshi

The much-anticipated sequel, Singham Again, has finally reached the production stage. Director-producer Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh kickstarted the film's shoot in Mumbai. The cop-thriller went on floors with a pooja.

Sharing pictures from the pooja, Rohit wrote, "Singham, Singham returns, Simmba, Sooryavanshi...12 Years ago, when we made Singham, we never thought that it would turn into a Cop Universe! Today, we begin filming Singham Again... the 5th film in our cop franchisee. ISME HUM APNI JAAN LAGA DENGE! BAS AAPKE PYAAR AUR DUA KI ZAROORAT HAI! (We'll give it our best, please shower love and blessings on us)."

Ajay, who is headlining the film as Bajirao Singham, wrote on Instagram, "12 years ago, we gave Indian Cinema its biggest cinematic Cop Universe. With all the love we have received over the years, the force got stronger and the Singham family got bigger. Today we come together to take our franchise ahead with Singham Again!"

Ranveer will be making an appearance in Singham Again as Simmba. Sharing pictures, the actor wrote, "All set to reprise one of my most loved characters from the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe - SIMMBA in #SinghamAgain! We seek your love and blessings for our new journey."

Akshay Kumar will be joining the team soon as Sooryavanshi. His caption on Instagram read, "Not in the country at the moment, missing from the frame in person but totally there in spirit. Can’t wait to join you guys on the sets of #SinghamAgain! Sending my best wishes. Jai Mahakaal."

Deepika Padukone will play the first female cop in Singham Again. During the launch of Cirkus' first song Current Laga Re in 2022, Rohit announced that Deepika would share the screen space with Ajay as the lady cop. Reportedly, she might be seen as Ajay's sister.

Recently, reports claimed that Arjun Kapoor might be joining Rohit's cop universe with Singham Again. It is believed that the actor has been approached to play the role of the antagonist in the film.

Singham Again is scheduled to release in theatres globally on Independence Day weekend in 2024.