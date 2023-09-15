Rumours are rife that Arjun Kapoor is the newest member of Rohit Shetty's cop universe as he is said to be the antagonist in Ajay Devgn's Singham Again

Arjun Kapoor

Even though Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again with Ajay Devgn is yet to go on floors next month, the action drama continues to make news. The third instalment of the cop drama not only sees Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh reprise their roles as Sooryavanshi and Simmba, but also sees the entry of Deepika Padukone as ‘Lady Singham’, the first police woman of the filmmaker’s cop universe on the big screen. Now, rumours are rife that Arjun Kapoor is the newest member of this cop universe. Interestingly, he won’t be donning the khaki uniform. Instead, he will give the four super cops sleepless nights as he is said to be playing the antagonist. Arjun has reportedly begun his prep for Singham Again. The action drama also features Kareena Kapoor Khan as the protagonist Bajirao Singham’s leading lady. Rohit is known to be particular about his cast and is going all out to make Singham Again the biggest film, be it in terms of star cast and content or high-octane action and great production values.

Question time for Govinda

Govinda will be questioned by the Odisha Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with a Rs 1000 crore ponzi scam. The actor had reportedly endorsed Solar Techno Alliance’s (STA-Token) operations in promotional videos and also attended an event in July. EOW Inspector General JN Pankaj has said, “We will soon send a team to Mumbai to question film star Govinda who had attended STA’s grand function in Goa in July and promoted the company in some videos.” He added, “If we find that his role was limited to only endorsement of the product, as per their business agreement, then we will make him a witness in our case.” The Odisha EOW has also said that STA-Token, which had an online presence in several countries, was allegedly illegally operating a pyramid-structured online ponzi scheme under the guise of crypto investment.

Adieu, Rio Kapadia

Veteran actor Rio Kapadia, who was recently seen as Mrunal Thakur’s father in Made in Heaven 2, passed away yesterday. He was 66. He had been diagnosed with cancer last year. He will be cremated at the Shiv Dham Shamshan Bhumi, Goregaon, today morning. Rio is survived by wife Maria Farah, and kids—Aman and Veer. When he was not busy acting in front of the camera, Rio loved playing indoor sports or percussion instruments. He was also an avid sketch artiste, and often showcased his artworks on social media.

Celebrating with family

Hrithik Roshan’s niece Suranika turned a year wiser yesterday. His actor-girlfriend Saba Azad joined the family in bringing Suranika’s birthday on Wednesday evening. Later, the Rocket Boys actor also shared adorable pictures from the party on social media. Alongside, Saba wrote, “Last night at our Suru bean’s birthday celebrations! Happy bornday you sweetest bravest most talented human. [May] you live forever please. Also, it is true, girls make the world go round! These two in particular (sic).” She also tagged Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina in her post. Pashmina, who makes her big screen debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound, shared a picture from the celebrations, which also included Rajesh Roshan, Pinkie Roshan and other family members.

Role call

Rhea Chakraborty, who is currently playing the part of a gang leader in MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand, is looking to get back into the movies. She has reportedly auditioned for a major role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are already on board the period musical drama, which goes on floors in the first half of 2024. Rhea was last seen on screen in the thriller Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. Bhansali is said to announce Baiju Bawra after the principal cast is locked and he is slated to start shooting.

For old times

Buzz is that producer Firoz Nadiadwallah is looking to resolve past monetary issues at the earliest. According to a source, “After considerable time, Firoz has been able to not only sort out differences with Akshay Kumar, but also get him on board for two films, Welcome to the Jungle and Hera Pheri 3. Akshay is aware that Firoz has been going through a rough phase in recent years.” Our source adds, “Having been friends, the actor played a crucial role in helping the producer get a studio backing for both the movies. So, Firoz doesn’t want unresolved issues from past films to jeopardise his new collaborations with Akki.”

Not without the nannies

In a recent interaction, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared that one of their family’s rules is that they should have their meals together. And that also includes their sons Taimur and Jeh’s nannies. Elaborating about it, she said, “[That is because] Taimur and Jeh asked them, ‘Why are you sitting there [separately]? Sit here.’” Revealing that actor-husband Saif Ali Khan, and she, addressed it, she shared that now the nannies sit with them, Bebo added, “This is because they look after our children when I’m working. They have to get the same respect that Saif and I have. We are all together most of the time, and we even travel together. They look after our children like their own, and that is something that I just [cannot disregard].”