In an interview with Indian Express, Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about the entire controversy around her elder son Taimur Ali Khan's name

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Kareena Kapoor recalls controversy over elder son Taimur's name: I got into a bit of a shock, it was traumatic x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted to the controversy around elder son Taimur`s name The actress called the time `traumatic` and revealed she `got into a bit of a shock` Kareena revealed the reason behind naming her elder son Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's elder son, Taimur Ali Khan's name caused enough stir across the country. A section of netizens loved the name's meaning while some connected it with Timur, a Mughal who invaded India in 1398. In a recent interview with Indian Express at an event, Kareena reacted to the trolling she and Saif faced after the birth of their son in 2016.

Kareena said, "I don’t think any mother or any child has to go through that. What was the reason… I still don’t really get it, because nobody is meant to offend anyone or do anything. I think we have freedom of speech, freedom of what we want to do, at least both Saif and me believe that very strongly."

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress further revealed the reason behind naming their son Taimur. "When we came up with the name… Saif actually said… He grew up with a neighbour friend, and he always really liked his name and his name was Taimur, so he said, ‘You know, if I have a son, he was my first friend. I’d like to name him Taimur’, and that’s exactly how Taimur was named, because he was Saif’s first friend when he was living in town here. It has no sort of take or resemblance to anything or anyone. It just went like… it’s not even like.. it’s not even the same name," she added

Calling the trolling and controversy over Taimur's name traumatic, Kareena shared, "I got into a bit of a shock when this happened. But luckily, I think because of us being strong and resilient and silent, I think it just kind of died down. He was the most photographed child for what reason I have no idea. The name was trolled. It was a traumatic time, it was very difficult. But I think both Saif and me handled it with a lot of dignity."

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second son Jeh Ali Khan on February 21, 2021. The couple's sons are extremely popular on social media. Thanks to their adorable looks, they are among the most photographed kids in India.