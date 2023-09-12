Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up about sister Karisma Kapoor's journey to becoming the 'darling of the 90s'

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares how Karisma Kapoor pushed herself to stardom in the 90s

Kareena Kapoor Khan, a name synonymous with Bollywood royalty, has graced the silver screen for over two decades, enchanting audiences with her charisma and talent. Now, she's gearing up for her highly anticipated online streaming debut in the upcoming film "Jaane Jaan," creating waves of excitement among her fans.

In this OTT venture, Kareena shares the screen with the talented Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, promising a captivating experience. But there's more to the story than just another film release; Kareena opens up about the impact her sister, Karisma had on the Indian film industry.

Kareena's older sister, the ever-charming Karisma Kapoor, affectionately known as Lolo, was an actor of the 1990s Bollywood era. Her graceful dance moves and powerful performances in films like Raja Hindustani, Coolie No. 1, and Dil Toh Pagal Hai made her a beloved figure among fans. Yet, her journey wasn't without its challenges.

During a recent interview with The Indian Express, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about her sister's remarkable path to stardom. She revealed how Karisma had to break through stereotypes and doubts within the industry. "She kind of sowed the seeds, and I reaped a lot from it," Kareena explained. "A lot of exposure happened being with her on sets. I have to give her so much credit."

Karisma faced comments like "light-eyed actresses won't become stars," but her determination and hard work proved those skeptics wrong. She became the darling of the 90s, and her fans' love extended to Kareena as well. While Karisma dominated with blockbusters, Kareena chose an alternative path with films like "Refugee," showing their distinct yet equally captivating styles.

Reflecting on their different career trajectories, Kareena acknowledged the pioneering role her sister played. "We kind of had different paths," she concluded, emphasizing the diversity of their cinematic choices.

Karisma Kapoor's journey began at the tender age of seventeen with the 1991 film "Prem Qaidi." She went on to star in a string of popular films, etching her name in the annals of Bollywood history. After a brief hiatus following the 2003 TV show "Karishma: The Miracles of Destiny," she made a comeback in 2012 with "Dangerous Ishhq." In recent years, she has been focusing on quality over quantity.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for her online streaming debut in "Jaane Jaan," slated for release on September 21 on Netflix. Her upcoming projects, including Hansal Mehta's "The Buckingham Murders" and Rhea Kapoor-produced "The Crew," keep fans eagerly anticipating what this illustrious actress has in store