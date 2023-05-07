Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were mobbed by fans outside a restaurant in Mumbai

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Kareena Kapoor Khan gets startled after a lady forces a handshake: 'Ek baar haath lagane do' x 00:00

On Saturday night, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan stepped out for a dinner date in the city. Both actors enjoy a massive fan following and often get mobbed in public places. Last night, as Kareena got off the car and made her way to the restaurant she was taken aback by women who wanted to touch her hands. Kareena politely refused but smiled and waved at the lady before walking away.

A paparazzo took to their Instagram feed to share a video of Saif and Kareena arriving for their dinner date at a posh restaurant in the city. While Saif kept it casual in a grey t-shirt and denim, Kareena looked stunning as ever in a neon green top with yellow prints and black pants. As soon as the actress stepped out of her car, her security guided her to the restaurant. However, an elderly lady tried to force a handshake on Kareena and could be heard saying, "Ek baar haath lagane do". The 'Jab We Met' star was a little startled by this encounter. She politely declined the request but nodded and waved at the lady before walking away.

Before entering the restaurant, Kareena looked back for a brief moment to check on the fan. Soon after, the video went viral on social media with netizens sharing their take on the incident. While some took Kareena's side, some objected to her refusing the fan's request. A fan justified by recalling an incident when Akshay Kumar was bitten by a fan when he extended his hand for a handshake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor enjoys 'Game Night' post shoot with Saif Ali Khan

Later on, the paparazzo shared a video of Saif and Kareena exiting the restaurant after their dinner. The couple was once again mobbed by fans. As they get surrounded by their fans, Kareena tightly held Saif but then smiled for selfies for her fans. The couple can also be seen greeting their fans with folded hands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On the work front, Kareena recently started shooting for 'The Crew' along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Besides this, Kareena also has Sujoy Ghosh’s 'The Devotion of Suspect X' with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in her pipeline. She will also be seen in Hansal Mehat's yet-untitled film. Saif, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of Adipurush.