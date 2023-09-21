Salman Khan busts out his loved dance steps with his niece Ayat at his family's Ganesh Visarjan ceremony

Ganesh Chaturthi, the joyous festival celebrating the elephant-headed deity Lord Ganesha, witnessed a spectacular celebration in 2023 as Bollywood's brightest stars joined the festivities with immense zeal and fervor. Among those who participated, superstar Salman Khan took center stage during the Ganpati darshan.

Salman Khan, along with his family, including his father Salim Khan and mother Salma Khan, graced the residence of his sister, Arpita Khan, and brother-in-law Ayush Sharma, for a memorable Ganpati darshan. The Khan clan, known for their close-knit bonds, added a touch of familial warmth to the auspicious occasion. Notably, brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan were also present, showcasing their strong family unity.

Instagram was ablaze with glimpses of the Ganesh Visarjan, where the Khan family came together to bid adieu to Lord Ganesha. Atul Agnihotri shared a video that captured the essence of the ceremony. The video commenced with Salman Khan and his mother, Salma Khan, conducting the Ganesh aarti. The 'aarti ki thali' was also held by Arbaaz Khan, Alvira, Helen, Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma, and the adorable kids, Ayat and Ahil, along with Alizeh Agnihotri, and others.

As the video unfolds, Ayush Sharma and fellow devotees can be seen carrying Lord Ganesha's idol for Visarjan, signifying the traditional farewell to the deity. A delightful surprise was the appearance of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, who joined in the festivities with joyous dancing alongside Arpita and Ayush. Salman Khan's energy shone through as he danced heartily with Ayat, Arpita, and Ayush's daughter.

The energetic evening continued with Salman Khan, his father Salim Khan, and Alizeh Agnihotri performing the Ganesh aarti, demonstrating their deep-rooted spiritual connection. Sohail Khan and Helen also graced the occasion, adding to the familial harmony that permeated the event. The video culminated with Arpita Khan immersing Lord Ganesha's idol in the water, bidding an emotional farewell to Bappa.

Iulia Vantur, a notable presence in Salman Khan's life, was also spotted during the visarjan. One video that has taken social media by storm captures Salman Khan dancing with unrestrained enthusiasm during the visarjan, showcasing his unwavering devotion and zest for the occasion.

For the celebration, Salman Khan donned a stylish blue shirt paired with classic black jeans, epitomizing his signature fashion. Arpita Khan wore a floral-printed ethnic dress, while Ayush Sharma opted for a chic black and white abstract print shirt coupled with black pants.

On Instagram, Ayush shared a heartwarming video of himself, Arpita, and their son Ahil participating in the Ganesh aarti. He captioned it with heartfelt words, saying, "Agle baras aap jaldi aa Until next year, Ganpati Bappa Morya."