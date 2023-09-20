Shah Rukh Khan took to X to wish his followers a prosperous Ganesh Chaturthi

The vibrant and auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi has brought forth a wave of excitement and colors, not just among the masses but also within the heart of Bollywood. Celebrities from Tinsel Town have been delighting their fans by sharing glimpses of their festive celebrations on social media. After Tusshar Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and Ananya Panday, the Bollywood icon, Shah Rukh Khan, affectionately known as the "king of Bollywood," embraced Ganpati Bappa's blessings and extended heartfelt wishes to his fans.

Taking to the microblogging platform, X (formerly called Twitter), on a Tuesday evening adorned with devotion and festivity, Shah Rukh Khan granted his fans an intimate glimpse into his Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. He shared a heartwarming post, accompanied by a picture of the beloved deity, Ganpati Bappa. In his note, the Baadshaah of Bollywood expressed his good wishes, saying, "Welcome home Ganpati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honoring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health, and lots of Modak to eat!!!"

Welcome home Ganpati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honoring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health and lots of Modak to eat!!! pic.twitter.com/d9Adfl1ggs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 19, 2023

This heartfelt message from Shah Rukh Khan resonated with his legions of fans, who eagerly await his annual Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi has swept through Bollywood, with numerous celebrities participating in the festivities. Shilpa Shetty, a perennial devotee of Lord Ganesha, joined in the celebrations with her customary enthusiasm. Renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra also ushered Lord Ganesha into his home, creating a spectacle of devotion and artistry.

Notably, even outside the Khan family, the celebrations continued with equal fervor. Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, and her husband, Aayush Sharma, extended a warm welcome to Lord Ganesha, showcasing that this divine festival brings together not just individuals but entire families, reinforcing the values of togetherness and spirituality.

The Ambanis too hosted the who's who of Bollywood at their home 9Antilla) last night. This party saw Bollywood's favorites gather in one room. The invitees included Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri alongside their family, Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandanna, Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh, and many more celebrities.