Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with her daughter Aaradhya and mother Brindya visited Mumbai’s Gaud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Seva Mandal at King's Circle amid Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya Pic/Yogen Shah

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with her daughter Aaradhya and mother Brindya visited Mumbai’s Gaud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Seva Mandal at King's Circle amid Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 celebrations. In the videos surfaced on social media, the former Miss World can be seen navigating through a massive crowd to ensure her daughter and mother are safely escorted to their car. Watch the video below.

Mumbai's GSB Seva Mandal gets record insurance worth Rs 400

Gaud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Seva Mandal secured a record-breaking insurance of Rs 400.58 crore for its five-day Ganesh festival from Sept 7-11. The coverage includes personal accident cover, an all-risk policy for gold and silver ornaments, a fire and peril policy, and public liability. Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals which is celebrated for 10 days. People believed that during this time, Lord Ganesha arrived on Earth with her mother and Goddess Parvati.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spotted without Abhishek Bachchan again

Rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's divorce have been making headlines for a while, and every time netizens spot them without each other, these rumours grow stronger. The Times of India has claimed that Abhishek spoke to Bollywood UK Media and addressed the same. While flaunting his wedding ring, he shared, "Still married," and added, "I don’t have anything to say to you all about that. You all have blown the entire thing out of proportion, sadly. I understand why you do it. You have to file some stories. It’s okay; we’re celebrities, we have to take it."

Aishwarya Rai and Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s relationship

Abhishek and Aishwarya acted together in 'Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke' in 2000 and later in 'Umrao Jaan' in 2006, where they became good friends. However, Abhishek revealed on the Oprah Winfrey Show that while filming in New York, he used to stand on his hotel balcony, wishing he could marry Aishwarya. Years later, during the premiere of their 2007 film ‘Guru’ at the same hotel, he saw it as a sign and proposed to her. They got married that year and welcomed Aaradhya in 2011.