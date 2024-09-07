Ahead of welcoming her baby, Deepika Padukone was seen at Siddhivinayak temple, carefully protected by husband Ranveer Singh as they sought divine intervention
Pics/Yogen Shah
Bappa, please bless
All in a day’s work
When he is not working on his films, Amitabh Bachchan is seen at inaugurations. We spotted him at the launch of a hospital’s new department
Support system
Priya Bapat gets husband Umesh Kamat and Fardeen Khan escorts sister Laila Khan to the screening of their upcoming film
Ab Chalo
Patralekhaa seems to have had enough of posing for the shutterbugs, as she drags Rajkummar Rao home after a get-together with Abhishek Banerjee, his wife Tina Noronha and Kunal Kemmu
Just in
Sweet and sunny: Sunny Leone; Tirchhi topiwali: Kriti Sanon
Ready to boss
Salman Khan may have a rib injury, but that doesn’t deter the superstar from gearing up to host the controversial reality show’s next season