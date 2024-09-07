Ahead of welcoming her baby, Deepika Padukone was seen at Siddhivinayak temple, carefully protected by husband Ranveer Singh as they sought divine intervention

Pics/Yogen Shah

Bappa, please bless

All in a day’s work

When he is not working on his films, Amitabh Bachchan is seen at inaugurations. We spotted him at the launch of a hospital’s new department

Support system

Priya Bapat gets husband Umesh Kamat and Fardeen Khan escorts sister Laila Khan to the screening of their upcoming film

Ab Chalo

Patralekhaa seems to have had enough of posing for the shutterbugs, as she drags Rajkummar Rao home after a get-together with Abhishek Banerjee, his wife Tina Noronha and Kunal Kemmu

Just in

Sweet and sunny: Sunny Leone; Tirchhi topiwali: Kriti Sanon

Ready to boss

Salman Khan may have a rib injury, but that doesn’t deter the superstar from gearing up to host the controversial reality show’s next season