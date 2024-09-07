Breaking News
Up and about: Bappa, please bless

Updated on: 07 September,2024 06:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team

Ahead of welcoming her baby, Deepika Padukone was seen at Siddhivinayak temple, carefully protected by husband Ranveer Singh as they sought divine intervention 

Up and about: Bappa, please bless

Pics/Yogen Shah

Up and about: Bappa, please bless
Bappa, please bless


Ahead of welcoming her baby, Deepika Padukone was seen at Siddhivinayak temple, carefully protected by husband Ranveer Singh as they sought divine intervention 



All in a day’s work


All in a day’s work

When he is not working on his films, Amitabh Bachchan is seen at inaugurations. We spotted him at the launch of a hospital’s new department

Support system

Support system

Priya Bapat gets husband Umesh Kamat and Fardeen Khan escorts sister Laila Khan to the screening of their upcoming film

Ab Chalo

Ab Chalo

Patralekhaa seems to have had enough of posing for the shutterbugs, as she drags Rajkummar Rao home after a get-together with Abhishek Banerjee, his wife Tina Noronha and Kunal Kemmu

Sweet and sunny: Sunny Leone; Tirchhi topiwali: Kriti Sanon

Sweet and sunny: Sunny Leone; Tirchhi topiwali: Kriti Sanon

Ready to boss

Ready to boss

Salman Khan may have a rib injury, but that doesn’t deter the superstar from gearing up to host the controversial reality show’s next season 

