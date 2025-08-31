Isha Koppikar’s bond with Ganeshotsav is extra special since she was born on Ganpati Visarjan day, which inspired her name, symbolising Goddess Parvati. Here's what she had to share

Actress Isha Koppikar’s devotion to Lord Ganesha goes beyond rituals. It is personal, emotional, and deeply rooted in her everyday life. As she gears up to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi this year, Isha shares a touching glimpse into how she welcomes Bappa not just into her home, but into her heart and daily routine. What makes her celebrations stand out? It’s her pure affection for the deity. So much so that she lovingly places Ganpati Bappa at the dining table during meals, treating Him like a true member of the family. "I always want Bappa close to me. I’ve made a little bed for Him right beside me, where He sleeps at night. And every morning, after His bath, I lovingly seat Him on His āsan. That’s how personal my bond with Bappa is,” shares Isha.

Isha on celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi

While many devotees opt for the traditional one-and-a-half-day visarjan, Isha has decided to host Lord Ganesha for three full days this year. "I know there’s no specific rule for a three-day Ganpati, but that’s what I’m doing. I live alone with my daughter Rianna, and last year I managed everything by myself. This year, we’re adding more love and time to the celebration. We've chosen a jungle theme this time, and my Bappa will be surrounded by serene greenery this year." she says confidently. Isha’s bond with Ganeshotsav traces back to her childhood. Recalling herself jumping into performance rehearsals right after school, she reminisces, "Before Bappa arrived, my mom and I would sit together and paint ten coconuts. That tradition still continues."

Isha's heartfelt connection

Ask her what other special moments does she remember about her Ganpati celebrations and she reveals the different personalities that it brings out between her and her daughter Rianna. "My daughter is shy, and I’ve always been full of energy. She often watches me in awe as I sing and dance during the celebrations. The contrast makes it even more special," Isha adds.

Isha's connection with Ganesh Chaturthi runs even deeper. Revealing that she was born on the day of Ganpati Visarjan, the day that everyone bids a tearful farewell to Bappa, but not without taking a promise from him to come next year, Isha says, "That’s why I was named Isha, which also means Goddess, just like Parvati, Ganpati’s mother."