Breaking News
Thane traffic: Maharashtra minister proposes to shift Dahisar toll naka
TMC lists 37 buildings as highly dangerous, civic chief orders evacuations
Malwani Police seize over 200 kgs of ganja, six held
PM Modi lands in China, will hold talks with President Xi
Six killed after speeding truck runs over them in Beed
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ganesh Chaturthi Isha Koppikar opens up about her divine bond with Bappa

Ganesh Chaturthi: Isha Koppikar opens up about her divine bond with Bappa

Updated on: 31 August,2025 03:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Isha Koppikar’s bond with Ganeshotsav is extra special since she was born on Ganpati Visarjan day, which inspired her name, symbolising Goddess Parvati. Here's what she had to share

Ganesh Chaturthi: Isha Koppikar opens up about her divine bond with Bappa

Isha Koppikar

Listen to this article
Ganesh Chaturthi: Isha Koppikar opens up about her divine bond with Bappa
x
00:00

Actress Isha Koppikar’s devotion to Lord Ganesha goes beyond rituals. It is personal, emotional, and deeply rooted in her everyday life. As she gears up to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi this year, Isha shares a touching glimpse into how she welcomes Bappa not just into her home, but into her heart and daily routine. What makes her celebrations stand out? It’s her pure affection for the deity. So much so that she lovingly places Ganpati Bappa at the dining table during meals, treating Him like a true member of the family. "I always want Bappa close to me. I’ve made a little bed for Him right beside me, where He sleeps at night. And every morning, after His bath, I lovingly seat Him on His āsan. That’s how personal my bond with Bappa is,” shares Isha.

Actress Isha Koppikar’s devotion to Lord Ganesha goes beyond rituals. It is personal, emotional, and deeply rooted in her everyday life. As she gears up to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi this year, Isha shares a touching glimpse into how she welcomes Bappa not just into her home, but into her heart and daily routine. What makes her celebrations stand out? It’s her pure affection for the deity. So much so that she lovingly places Ganpati Bappa at the dining table during meals, treating Him like a true member of the family. "I always want Bappa close to me. I’ve made a little bed for Him right beside me, where He sleeps at night. And every morning, after His bath, I lovingly seat Him on His āsan. That’s how personal my bond with Bappa is,” shares Isha.

Isha on celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi



While many devotees opt for the traditional one-and-a-half-day visarjan, Isha has decided to host Lord Ganesha for three full days this year. "I know there’s no specific rule for a three-day Ganpati, but that’s what I’m doing. I live alone with my daughter Rianna, and last year I managed everything by myself. This year, we’re adding more love and time to the celebration. We've chosen a jungle theme this time, and my Bappa will be surrounded by serene greenery this year." she says confidently. Isha’s bond with Ganeshotsav traces back to her childhood. Recalling herself jumping into performance rehearsals right after school, she reminisces, "Before Bappa arrived, my mom and I would sit together and paint ten coconuts. That tradition still continues."


Isha's heartfelt connection

Ask her what other special moments does she remember about her Ganpati celebrations and she reveals the different personalities that it brings out between her and her daughter Rianna. "My daughter is shy, and I’ve always been full of energy. She often watches me in awe as I sing and dance during the celebrations. The contrast makes it even more special," Isha adds. 

Isha's connection with Ganesh Chaturthi runs even deeper. Revealing that she was born on the day of Ganpati Visarjan, the day that everyone bids a tearful farewell to Bappa, but not without taking a promise from him to come next year, Isha says, "That’s why I was named Isha, which also means Goddess, just like Parvati, Ganpati’s mother."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

isha koppikar ganesh chaturthi Ganeshotsav Ganesh festival bollywood bollywood news Bollywood News Update Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood Buzz Entertainment News

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK