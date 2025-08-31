Ranbir Kapoor took part in Ganesh Chaturthi rituals and performed Visarjan ceremonies with mom, Neetu Kapoor.The mother-son duo were seen performing Aarti and chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' as they soaked in the festive spirit

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Ganeshotsav or Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated with immense devotion and enthusiasm across India. Bollywood celebs are also soaked in festive spirit. Actor Ranbir Kapoor continues the tradition of getting the Ganesh idol at his residence. As today marks the fifth day of festivities, he was seen bidding farewell to Ganpati Bappa with mom Neetu Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor at Ganpati visarjan

Ranbir was seen lifting the idol of Lord Ganesha before it was taken for the visarjan, while Neetu was seen instructing the staff. Ranbir then chanted Ganpati Bappa Morya as he headed. The mother-son duo is then shown performing aarti and praying with folded hands as the idol is immersed for visarjan.

For the rituals, Ranbir looked dapper in a blue Kurta and paired it with white dhoti-style bottoms. While Neetu Kapoor looked pretty in an all-white attire with golden border. A few days back, the Brahmastra actor was clicked at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s residence for the celebrations.

Before Ranbir, Kareena posted a family picture with Karisma Kapoor, cousins Aadar Jain and Armaan Jain, as well as Armaan's wife Anissa Malhotra Jain and Aadar's wife Alekha Advani. On Ganesh Chaturthi, Kareena had shared a picture of her elder son Taimur Ali Khan, praying in front of the altar. "I remember, as a child, the RK family Ganpati was always special, just like how we celebrated all festivals…Now, my children look forward to it too… Ganpati Bappa Morya! Bless us all with love and peace forever (sic) from all of us," she wrote in the caption.

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming projects

The actor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. He will next feature in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana where he plays Lord Ram. Sai Pallavi has been cast opposite Ranbir to portray Goddess Sita. The movie also features Arun Govil, Lara Dutta and others in pivotal characters. Apart from this, he has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War with Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt. He recently jetted off to shoot a crucial sequence for it where he was mobbed by fans. Apart from this, he has Animal Park in his kitty.