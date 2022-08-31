Ganesh Chaturthi: Shah Rukh Khan welcomes home Lord Ganesha along with son AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan and his younger son, AbRam together welcomed Lord Ganesha on Wednesday to their home, Mannat
Ganpati at Shah Rukh Khan's home. Pic- Instagram
The 10-day Ganpati festival has commenced with great fervour across the country. Owing to the pandemic, the celebration of the grand festival was mellowed down. However, this year, people have gathered together to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Actor Shah Rukh Khan, too, took to social media to share a picture of the Ganesh idol that he brought home.
Shah Rukh Khan and his younger son, AbRam together welcomed home Lord Ganesha on Wednesday. Taking to social media, Khan shared a picture of their idol along with a positive note. "Ganpatiji welcomed home by lil one and me….the modaks after were delicious…the learning is, through hard work, perseverance & faith in God, u can live your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all".
In the picture shared by Khan, a small idol surrounded by flowers and fruits is placed on a podium. Shah Rukh Khan and his son AbRam are seen sitting facing the diol in the picture.
