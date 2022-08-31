Ganesh Chaturthi: Thank you Bappa for making this a life changing year, says Kartik Aaryan

Taking to his social media, he also shared images from his darshan of Bappa
Kartik Aaryan at Lalbaugcha Raja picture courtesy by official Instagram account
With the Ganesh Mahotsav starting with full zest in Mumbai after a break of two years of the Covid pandemic, actor Kartik Aaryan went for his first ever darshan of Lalbaug Ka Raja, to take blessings.
Taking to his social media, he also shared images from his darshan of Bappa as he wrote: "Ganpati Bappa Morya !!!A Blessed to get my first darshan of #LalBaugchaRaja. Thank you bappa for making this a. Life changing year. Aur hope karta hu aap aagey bhi meri saari mannate aise hi poori karte rahe."
Kartik had an exceptional year as his film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' turned out to be a blockbuster at the box-office.
On the work front, he has an exciting slate of films ahead including 'Shehzada', 'Freddy', 'Captain India', 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' and Kabir Khan's untitled next.
