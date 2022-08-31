Breaking News
Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91
No Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan as SC orders status quo
Mumbai: Further delay would have led to Metro fare hike, says Devendra Fadnavis
Six sword-wielding men barge into shrine in Ulhasnagar, take Rs 40,80,000 in gold, cash
Mumbai: 4 navy and CISF men held for manhandling cops in Cuff Parade
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kartik Aaryan has surprise for little fans gets a comic avatar with Rooh Baba ki Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Kartik Aaryan has surprise for little fans, gets a comic avatar with 'Rooh Baba ki Bhool Bhulaiyaa'!

Updated on: 31 August,2022 08:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent | Compiled by: Pratiksha Mestry | pratiksha.mestry@mid-day.com

Top

The 67th Filmfare Awards happened to be one great night in honour of the best Hindi-language films of 2021

Kartik Aaryan has surprise for little fans, gets a comic avatar with 'Rooh Baba ki Bhool Bhulaiyaa'!

Picture courtesy/Kartik Aaryan's Instagram account


Ever since the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan's character of Rooh Baba has become an icon in the country, especially amongst the kids. And this fan favourite has a new surprise for the fans as he gets his own comic book avatar. Taking to his social media, Kartik revealed the poster of his debut into the comic universe with 'Rooh Baba ki Bhool Bhulaiyaa' by the most popular comic distributors and publishers, Diamond Comics as he wrote- “Rooh Baba aur unki kahaniyan ab aa gayi hai comics ki Bhool Bhulaiyaa mein This one is for all my lil fans”


Also Read: Kartik Aaryan congratulates Team India in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' style

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)


Diamond comics is one of the best-known comic publishers in India who has given some of the most iconic original Indian comic characters like Chacha Chaudhary, Billoo, Pinki, and Motu Patlu to every kid growing up in the country as they now add Rooh Baba to their list. Moreover, it speaks volumes of not just Kartik's box office success but also his actual success with the masses.

The busy actor is going to be seen in Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India, Sajid Nadiadwala’s Satyaprem Ki Katha, and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.

Play Quiz: Are you excited to celebrate Ganeshotsav 2022?

Do you think `Brahmastra` will cross 100 Cr club after the boycott trend?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
kartik aaryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK