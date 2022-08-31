Kartik Aaryan has surprise for little fans, gets a comic avatar with 'Rooh Baba ki Bhool Bhulaiyaa'!

The 67th Filmfare Awards happened to be one great night in honour of the best Hindi-language films of 2021
Picture courtesy/Kartik Aaryan's Instagram account
Ever since the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan's character of Rooh Baba has become an icon in the country, especially amongst the kids. And this fan favourite has a new surprise for the fans as he gets his own comic book avatar. Taking to his social media, Kartik revealed the poster of his debut into the comic universe with 'Rooh Baba ki Bhool Bhulaiyaa' by the most popular comic distributors and publishers, Diamond Comics as he wrote- “Rooh Baba aur unki kahaniyan ab aa gayi hai comics ki Bhool Bhulaiyaa mein This one is for all my lil fans”
Diamond comics is one of the best-known comic publishers in India who has given some of the most iconic original Indian comic characters like Chacha Chaudhary, Billoo, Pinki, and Motu Patlu to every kid growing up in the country as they now add Rooh Baba to their list. Moreover, it speaks volumes of not just Kartik's box office success but also his actual success with the masses.
The busy actor is going to be seen in Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India, Sajid Nadiadwala’s Satyaprem Ki Katha, and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.
