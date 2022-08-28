Kartik Aaryan ups the stakes

Breaking News
Updated on: 28 August,2022 07:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Makers of actor’s next, Freddy, eye direct-to-net release amid interest in genre of sinister love stories

Among the few stars to have seen commercial success this year with Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Kartik Aaryan is set to up the stakes with his next, Freddy. Rumour has it that Aaryan’s next, starring Alaya F and Jeniffer Piccinato, is headed for a direct-to-net release, with the team aiming to negotiate a whopping Rs 70 crore deal with Disney + Hotstar.


A trade source informs mid-day, “The final paperwork is yet to be locked, but the platform has been in talks with the production house for the last few months. The film traces the story of love and obsession.” 


The source alludes that in the wake of the success of Taapsee Pannu-starrer Haseen Dillruba, which became among the most-watched films on Netflix from India, platforms have started to consider sinister love stories as a subject that will have many takers, pan-India.

Rs 70CR
Amount the deal is worth

