Enough of scares, now romance

Sources say 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' jodi Kartik-Kiara to kick off shoot of love story 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' at Goregaon hotel from September 3

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan

After the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are set to reunite for 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. mid-day has learnt that Sameer Vidwans’s directorial venture, touted to be a musical love story, will go on floors on September 3. The unit is laying the groundwork for the first leg that will be conducted at the Royal Palms hotel in Goregaon. A source reveals, “On September 1, the unit will execute a technical check at the Royal Palms hotel, before they start with a 20-day schedule from September 3. The makers have set up the venue to resemble a home, which will serve as the backdrop for many crucial scenes.” While Aaryan has wrapped up Shehzada’s shoot and will single-mindedly focus on this project, Advani will have to juggle the shoot with S Shankar’s next that sees her team up with Ram Charan.

The movie’s second schedule is expected to be in Gujarat, followed by an extensive leg in north India. Sajid Nadiadwala’s production was rechristened to Satyaprem Ki Katha earlier this year to avoid hurting people’s sentiments.

